Hafnia (HAFN) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hafnia to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Dividends
Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 25.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hafnia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hafnia
|$2.97 billion
|$793.28 million
|4.15
|Hafnia Competitors
|$3.81 billion
|$283.46 million
|-5,571.90
Profitability
This table compares Hafnia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hafnia
|47.30%
|34.28%
|20.51%
|Hafnia Competitors
|-1,964.81%
|-1,254.59%
|-15.49%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
62.6% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Hafnia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hafnia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Hafnia Competitors
|121
|1031
|2014
|36
|2.61
Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Hafnia beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
