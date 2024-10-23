Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.34. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1,589 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $32,279.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,071,388 shares in the company, valued at $53,097,432.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,538 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $27,181.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,347,584.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $32,588.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,080,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,464,310.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

