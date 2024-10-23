Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 86,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,349. The stock has a market cap of $644.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

