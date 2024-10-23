Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
NYSE HOG opened at $34.53 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
