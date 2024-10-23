Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after buying an additional 162,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after buying an additional 481,214 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,291. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

