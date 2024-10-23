Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 313 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after acquiring an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TT traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.11. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

