Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 795 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 103,653 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $4,615,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $488.99. The company had a trading volume of 112,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.