Head-To-Head Contrast: Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) vs. NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) and Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 1 6 0 2.86 Appen 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCR Voyix presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Given NCR Voyix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Appen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix -11.68% 7.35% 0.33% Appen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $3.71 billion 0.51 -$423.00 million ($3.36) -3.87 Appen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Appen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NCR Voyix.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Appen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process. Its platform provides data annotation, such as workflow management and collaboration, data organization, communication, and performance analysis; audio transcription; data collection and categorization; data monitoring; and dataset creation, model performance evaluation, fine-tuning, A/B testing for validation. It offers services including guidance, crowd management, project management, and customized professional services. It serves the healthcare, finance, retail, technology, automotive, media and entertainment, telecommunications and call center, and aerospace and defense industries. The company was formerly known as Appen Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to Appen Limited in October 2014. Appen Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chatswood, Australia.

