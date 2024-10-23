Head-To-Head Survey: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) & Its Peers

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.19 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $1,817.59 billion $2.24 billion -9.64

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -1,078.40% -28.36% -11.01%

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s peers have a beta of 3.61, suggesting that their average share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 931 2344 2985 139 2.36

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK peers beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

