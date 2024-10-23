Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.65), with a volume of 21599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.69).

Headlam Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.03 million, a PE ratio of -866.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.41.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Headlam Group

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,865 ($7,614.91). 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.