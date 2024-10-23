Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

