Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

