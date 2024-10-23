Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Melius cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $230.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.58 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

