Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.91. 110,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.5093 dividend. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

