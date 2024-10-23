Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.67 million and $4.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00011552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,571,288 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

