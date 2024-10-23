Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,874. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

