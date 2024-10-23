Image Scan (LON:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 763758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Image Scan Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

