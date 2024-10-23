Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0-$94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Shares of PI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 833,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,829. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,751,505.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

