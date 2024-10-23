Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

IBCP stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,243.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.