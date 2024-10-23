Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Acquired by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $811.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.