Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. 412,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

