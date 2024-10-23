Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,305,822.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $315,952.22.
NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Paysign in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paysign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
