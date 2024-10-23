INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.04 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 24,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 305,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.73).

INSPECS Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O’Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O’Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY’S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

