Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.