International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,378.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,079.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,840 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 138.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 88.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 33,392 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 27.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.