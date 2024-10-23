Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,461,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,499,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

