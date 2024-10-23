Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,156,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000.

BSCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,353. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

