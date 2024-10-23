Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 41,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.