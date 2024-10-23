Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.