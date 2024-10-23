Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Invesco Trading Down 3.1 %

Invesco stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,351. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

