Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 180636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
