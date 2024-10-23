Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 922,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 702,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

