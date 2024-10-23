io.net Reaches One Day Volume of $46.83 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, io.net has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. io.net has a market cap of $170.46 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00002724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.84036961 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $52,805,388.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

