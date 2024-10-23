IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.98. 12,611,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 6,383,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,001.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $377,660. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in IonQ by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

