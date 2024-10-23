Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Trading Down 3.4 %

MMM stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,791. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.