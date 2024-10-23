Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 725,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 894,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.