Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,057. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.