Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 97,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,049,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $622.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

