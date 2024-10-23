iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

