iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock on October 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.35. 801,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,360. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.35 and a 200-day moving average of $546.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 271,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

