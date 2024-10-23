iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 377,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 842,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,484,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 493,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,034. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

