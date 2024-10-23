iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,173. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

