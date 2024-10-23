iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.02. 5,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

