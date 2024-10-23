iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 16,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 2.76% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

