iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 937,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564,133. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

