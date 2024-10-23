iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:INDA opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

