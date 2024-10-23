iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,726.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.14. 102,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $385.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.