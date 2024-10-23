iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

