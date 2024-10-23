iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,283. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

