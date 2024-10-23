Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.